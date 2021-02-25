Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 208,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,181. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

