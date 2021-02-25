Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Apache (NASDAQ:APA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of APA opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apache by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Apache by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

