Aperio Group LLC Acquires 5,082 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

