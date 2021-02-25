Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,340 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 197,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $177.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $180.29. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

