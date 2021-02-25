Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,939 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of MT opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.