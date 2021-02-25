Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.