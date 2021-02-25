Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Badger Meter worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

