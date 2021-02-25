Aperio Group LLC Buys 2,115 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,274,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 281,493 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 160,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $99.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.