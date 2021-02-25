Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,845,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,997,000 after purchasing an additional 624,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in News by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.