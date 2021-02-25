Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CIT Group worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CIT Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

