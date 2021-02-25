Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cameco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,616,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.