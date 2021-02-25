Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $334.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $336.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

