Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,126,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 158,991 shares during the last quarter.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

HTHT stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

