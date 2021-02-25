Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 84.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,942 shares of company stock worth $7,607,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

