Aperio Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.26.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $160.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

