Aperio Group LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,328 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

NYSE:SWX opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

