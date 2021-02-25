Aperio Group LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

