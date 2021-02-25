Aperio Group LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 49.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 140.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 332.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.