Aperio Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $220.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.