Aperio Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 97.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

