Aperio Group LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

NYSE:HES opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,853 shares of company stock worth $27,627,565. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.