Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.