Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

