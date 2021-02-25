Aperio Group LLC Purchases 186,583 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 196.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,583 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

