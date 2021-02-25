Aperio Group LLC Purchases 3,577 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Zendesk by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 532,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,779,000 after acquiring an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $727,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

