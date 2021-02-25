Aperio Group LLC Purchases 6,545 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton Vance worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EV stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

