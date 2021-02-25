Aperio Group LLC Purchases 7,002 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

