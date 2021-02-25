Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $92.86.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

