Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,893,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $518.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.59 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

