Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,666 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TFS Financial worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $20.76 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

