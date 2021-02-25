Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,423,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

SRC opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.93 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

