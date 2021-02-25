Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,040 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

TDS opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.