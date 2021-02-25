Aperio Group LLC Sells 10,179 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,866,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

