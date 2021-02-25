Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

