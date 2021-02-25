Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $52,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 222.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,179.45 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

