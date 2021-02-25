Aperio Group LLC Sells 196,156 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 196,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

