Aperio Group LLC Sells 19,643 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

