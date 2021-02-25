Aperio Group LLC Sells 22,185 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Extended Stay America worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 525.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Extended Stay America by 22.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 96.6% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAY opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

