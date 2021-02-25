Aperio Group LLC Sells 23,023 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $34.25 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

