Aperio Group LLC Sells 50,549 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,549 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

