Aperio Group LLC Sells 5,397 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Brinker International worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

