Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 329,698 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:CHU opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.