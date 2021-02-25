Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 474.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 81.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cognex by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,218,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.