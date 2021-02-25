Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $48.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

