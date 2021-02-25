Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,837 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

