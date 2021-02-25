Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.39 Million

Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $486.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.50 million and the lowest is $475.03 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,312,928 shares of company stock worth $67,218,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

