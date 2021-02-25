AppCoins Market Capitalization Achieves $16.73 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $16.73 million and $393,610.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,463,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,463,786 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.