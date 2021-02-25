AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of AppFolio worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

APPF stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $169.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.10. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.17.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,429. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.