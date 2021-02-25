Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 52.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APPN. Truist boosted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.26. 34,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,153. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

