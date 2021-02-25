Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock traded down $13.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.67. 40,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.58 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.